Kalvebod Waves

This public space on the water gives the harbour a new dimension as a recreational space in the centre of the city. Historically this part of the harbour was devoted to industrial activities. In the 1980s and 90s, the city sold the land, and the area was developed into an urbanistically and architecturally harsh and monoprogrammed harbor front, leaving its quay barren and open to strong winds, devoid of any public life. When addressing this infamously gloomy and desolated side of the harbor, the architects focused on two major design aspects: urban continuity and locating the new structure on the sunnier locations on the site. The quay now has fantastic sun conditions until the early afternoon, but to attract the public after working hours the architects also needed to study the shadows casted by the huge buildings along the promenade. The two new main piers are located in the shadow-free zones and programmed as active ‘islands’ on the water. The project then reconnects these islands to the urban network and blends them naturally into the city’s infrastructure. Two bridges link the tip of the main piers back to the old quay, creating two inner water-basins for watersports. On the waving pier, citizens and visitors alike can explore the waterfront from different levels and enjoy the amazing views. The new development invites visitors to take a walk or boat-tour, rent a kayak in the kayak-hotel, enjoy a coffee in the container shops, or simply sit and enjoy an exciting and active public space.