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Collection by Zalán Taródy

Kalvarienberg str.

Moodboard

View 243 Photos
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Lime plaster covers the original fireplace and television wall, now with its integrated cabinetry.
Lime plaster covers the original fireplace and television wall, now with its integrated cabinetry.
The 1946 Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen by Knoll was reupholstered in Knoll Boucle Orange.
The 1946 Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen by Knoll was reupholstered in Knoll Boucle Orange.
The plywood ceiling cladding extends into the kitchenette, creating the impression of a grander space
The plywood ceiling cladding extends into the kitchenette, creating the impression of a grander space
The railing is composed of thick oak boards.
The railing is composed of thick oak boards.
An olive-green rendition of Danish furniture brand HAY’s Palissade Cone Table complements the new green awning. Powder-coated steel chairs, also from HAY, surround the table.
An olive-green rendition of Danish furniture brand HAY’s Palissade Cone Table complements the new green awning. Powder-coated steel chairs, also from HAY, surround the table.
She kept the exterior mostly as is, but updated it with white paint and a black accent for the unusual round gate. A green front door matches the shade found inside.
She kept the exterior mostly as is, but updated it with white paint and a black accent for the unusual round gate. A green front door matches the shade found inside.
The ADU features a Murphy bed and a small integrated desk nook, which allows for maximum flexibility. Bhavani sees this as a future hangout for her boys (currently ages 9 and 11) and their friends.
The ADU features a Murphy bed and a small integrated desk nook, which allows for maximum flexibility. Bhavani sees this as a future hangout for her boys (currently ages 9 and 11) and their friends.
A two-sided fireplace between the living and dining rooms provides separation while maintaining subtle connection. The terra-cotta tiles (from Clay Imports) are a nod to traditional Indian and Portuguese design. The dining room isn't directly near any windows, so Bhavani carved a deep light well above it to bring in natural light.
A two-sided fireplace between the living and dining rooms provides separation while maintaining subtle connection. The terra-cotta tiles (from Clay Imports) are a nod to traditional Indian and Portuguese design. The dining room isn't directly near any windows, so Bhavani carved a deep light well above it to bring in natural light.
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
The sofa flips into a comfortable queen-sized bed. “We’d rather have the space be mostly available for hanging out, but able to convert when we need to," says David.
The sofa flips into a comfortable queen-sized bed. “We’d rather have the space be mostly available for hanging out, but able to convert when we need to," says David.
In the living/dining area, a Sitka sofa from Article joins coffee tables from HD Buttercup and an Eames lounge.Thonet Era chairs surround a Saarinen table.
In the living/dining area, a Sitka sofa from Article joins coffee tables from HD Buttercup and an Eames lounge.Thonet Era chairs surround a Saarinen table.

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