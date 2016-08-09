Collection by Hawaii Life
Kalihiwai Ridge Estate, Kauai
Escape to your own private paradise on this gated 6.5 acre property with two stunning custom built homes perfectly placed in the front of a reservoir. Cascading ponds with waterfalls, fruit trees and lush tropicals adorn the landscaped grounds.
The Bali inspired main house is 4,142 sqft and offers a large open floor plan, tall ceilings with exposed beams and 100 year old teak flooring throughout. The second home is 1BR / 1BA and is constructed of hand sourced reclaimed teak wood.
6.5 Acres | 5,752 sqft Living | 4BR / 4BA | $6.6M