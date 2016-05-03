For Another Country's 5 year anniversary exhibition The Dorset Series, during London Design Festival, Studio Dessuant Bone were invited to design a limited edition object inspired by the brands Dorset origins.

Jurassic Light 117 is inspired by the Jurassic Coast’s Durdle Door, an iconic landmark of the Dorset coastline. The cylindrical negative space created by this arch has been interpreted to create the simple shape that forms the light. Jurassic Light 117 employs Portland stone that carries impressions of fossils from the Dorset area – so acting as a constant reminder of the origins of the design.

Material:

Portland Stone & Brass