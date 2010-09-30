"John Pawson Plain Space," a retrospective of British architect John Pawson's work, is on view at London's Design Museum until January 2011. Coinciding with the exhibition, Phaidon Press has published "John Pawson: Plain Space," the first monograph of his work from the past decade. The book spotlights thirty of Pawson's wide-ranging projects, from landscapes to monasteries to yachts to a ballet stage set, and shows how the master of luxurious minimalism has worked with light, space, proportion, and materials to refine his aesthetic and broaden the field. Here's a peek inside the book, written by Alison Morris. To dig deeper, check out this video interview with Pawson, posted on Phaidon's website.