Architect Jim Cutler’s Design Essentials

In the upcoming issue of the magazine, the acclaimed Bainbridge Island architect Jim Cutler tells us about the Japanese pencils he absolutely needs to do his job. Here, we compile a few more design items that he touches every day.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, James Cutler earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master’s in Architecture at the University of Pennsylvania, then earned a second Master’s Degree from the Louis I. Kahn Studio Program (1974). Since 1977, he has been principal of his own design firm, Cutler Anderson Architects (formerly James Cutler Architects), on Bainbridge Island, Washington. The firm of fourteen has received six National Honor Awards from the American Institute of Architects and over 50 national and regional design awards. Frequently a juror for design competitions, James has taught architectural design courses for Dartmouth College, Harvard Graduate School of Design, Universities of California at Berkeley, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Washington, Oregon and Middlebury College. In 2015, Jim was inducted as a National Academician to the National Academy Museum & School in New York City. He is honored to join fellow members Maya Lin, I.M. Pei, Richard Meier, Frank Gehry and many more.