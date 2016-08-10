Jeju Island is the most world-wide natural touristic attraction in South Korea. The wood experience center is situated in a beautiful location surrounded by cedar forest in the most untouched forest area in Jeju called ‘Redorum.’ One of the big challenges was therefore to design a building that respects the existing beautiful forest as well as has an iconic feature as a touristic attraction. We proposed a 3-dimensional hyperbolic structure system for roof with only straight timbers as a reinterpretation of the Korean traditional timber structure. The roof covers a whole space in the building, which accommodates exhibition hall, workshop and library.