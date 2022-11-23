While adhering to strict neighborhood requirements, landscape designer Steve Turnipseed’s garden now features almost 100 native Floridian plant species, while using a small fraction of the water a traditional lawn would have required.
Landscape designer Andrew D'Arezzo and his team at EcoSense devised a passive rainwater harvesting design using bio-gravel, “a proprietary mix that mimics a natural stream overflow."
Landscape designer Benjamin Vogt is slowly helping to re-prairie suburbia and establish native habitats through his activism and business, Monarch Gardens.
At the ranch of Nancy and Tony Lilly in the hills of Sonoma, an area plagued by drought and fires, landscape designer John Greenlee struck a balance between beauty and resiliency with a water-wise meadow-garden.