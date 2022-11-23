SubscribeSign In
Collection by Octavio Roca

Jardines naturale

View 12 Photos
While adhering to strict neighborhood requirements, landscape designer Steve Turnipseed’s garden now features almost 100 native Floridian plant species, while using a small fraction of the water a traditional lawn would have required.
While adhering to strict neighborhood requirements, landscape designer Steve Turnipseed’s garden now features almost 100 native Floridian plant species, while using a small fraction of the water a traditional lawn would have required.
Landscape designer Andrew D'Arezzo and his team at EcoSense devised a passive rainwater harvesting design using bio-gravel, “a proprietary mix that mimics a natural stream overflow."
Landscape designer Andrew D'Arezzo and his team at EcoSense devised a passive rainwater harvesting design using bio-gravel, “a proprietary mix that mimics a natural stream overflow."
Landscape designer Tony Piazza created a self-perpetuating “closed loop” system where “nothing comes into the property and nothing leaves the property"<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">—</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">a nod to the sensitive wetlands surrounding the home.</span>
Landscape designer Benjamin Vogt is slowly helping to re-prairie suburbia and establish native habitats through his activism and business, Monarch Gardens.
Landscape designer Benjamin Vogt is slowly helping to re-prairie suburbia and establish native habitats through his activism and business, Monarch Gardens.
At the ranch of Nancy and Tony Lilly in the hills of Sonoma, an area plagued by drought and fires, landscape designer John Greenlee struck a balance between beauty and resiliency with a water-wise meadow-garden.
At the ranch of Nancy and Tony Lilly in the hills of Sonoma, an area plagued by drought and fires, landscape designer John Greenlee struck a balance between beauty and resiliency with a water-wise meadow-garden.