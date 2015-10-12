Japanese Designer Reimagines the Relationship Between Architecture and Furniture

According to Oki Sato of multidisciplinary firm nendo, filling any room with mass-produced furniture leaves the space dull and "evened out." When every design is crafted to fit any context, everything looses its edge. Sato's striking and minimalist pieces, now appearing in a Tokyo gallery, challenge us to approach furniture differently.

Sato's border tables are on display at the Eye of Gyre gallery in Tokyo, Japan during that city's eponyous design week until October 28.