SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Michael Low

Japanese Design

View 5 Photos
The bathroom floor is covered in Porcelanosa Boston Stone.
The bathroom floor is covered in Porcelanosa Boston Stone.
All of the home’s walnut cabinetry is book-matched, so the grain flows across the fronts.
All of the home’s walnut cabinetry is book-matched, so the grain flows across the fronts.
Traditionally home to merchants and craftspeople, a machiya is a type of Japanese wooden townhouse that originated in the Heian period and developed through the Edo and Meiji periods.
Traditionally home to merchants and craftspeople, a machiya is a type of Japanese wooden townhouse that originated in the Heian period and developed through the Edo and Meiji periods.