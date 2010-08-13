James Dyson Award Finalists

The James Dyson Award, which "seeks to single out the best in problem-solving student design," recently announced their regional finalists, selected from over 500 submission entries. The eventual international grand prize winner—announced October 5—will receive more than $15,000, with another $15,000 going to the student’s university department. Allison Arieff, Dwell's former editor-in-chief, and Amelia Amon selected the ten U.S. finalists, which range from inventions that put an end to texting-while-driving to an entire park designed for children with disabilities. The inventors of the U.S. National winner—a wheel that turns a regular bike into a smart, electric hybrid—will get to visit Dyson laboratories in the UK to participate in a workshop run by Dyson engineers.