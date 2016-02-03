Is This the Millennial Dream Home?

A concept home aims to reflect the requests of the Millennial market.

At the NAHB International Builders’ Show 2016, Pardee Homes teamed up with Builder magazine to unveil two house designs inspired by the results of a survey of Millennial home preferences conducted by Ketchum Global Research and Analytics. Dubbed the Responsive Home project, the two dwellings, located in Henderson, Nevada, were designed as a collaboration between architect Bassenian Lagoni, landscape architect AndersonBaron, and the project's creative director, designer Bobby Berk. Here, we take a look inside the 3,194-square-foot Contemporary Transitional model.