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Collection by Bill OLuanaigh

Irish & Irish Inspired

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Muffler Men owned by Ohio collector Dave Niederst being refurbished in Mark Cline’s studio.
Muffler Men owned by Ohio collector Dave Niederst being refurbished in Mark Cline’s studio.
Architect Paul Hinkin and his partner, Chrissy Pearce, bought and restored a 538-square-foot Deckhouse at Emsworth Yacht Harbour in Hampshire, England.
Architect Paul Hinkin and his partner, Chrissy Pearce, bought and restored a 538-square-foot Deckhouse at Emsworth Yacht Harbour in Hampshire, England.