This week Associate Editor Miyoko Ohtake made it through the rain that's drenching the West Coast and to Las Vegas for the 2010 International Builders' Show. Hosted by the National Association of Home Builders, the four-day tradeshow featured the latest products, designs, and technologies from hundreds of companies from around the country and world.Trends included high-tech kitchens (with touchscreen systems that offer cooking tips, measurement conversions, and more), a widening array of colors (among them, eight new metallic Corian colors from DuPont) and, of course, ever-more-efficient products and systems.

