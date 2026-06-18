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Collection by scott gibson

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Inside, the origami-like roof presents as a series of folded, intersecting planes, adding a sense of expansion and depth to the interior.
Inside, the origami-like roof presents as a series of folded, intersecting planes, adding a sense of expansion and depth to the interior.
Tricia runs her own design firm, T.Haus Design, and led the furnishings for the home, opting for a refined, contemporary aesthetic that feels appropriate for the alpine setting.
Tricia runs her own design firm, T.Haus Design, and led the furnishings for the home, opting for a refined, contemporary aesthetic that feels appropriate for the alpine setting.
Mass plywood lines the walls, ceilings, and much of the cabinetry in the main living space, giving the interior a warm, cabin-like character despite its generous scale.
Mass plywood lines the walls, ceilings, and much of the cabinetry in the main living space, giving the interior a warm, cabin-like character despite its generous scale.
The deck wraps the main living spaces, with a covered outdoor dining area for year-round use—essential in Oregon’s rainy climate. The Skylab team also designed a custom fish cleaning station as the family loves to fish at the nearby fishing hole.
The deck wraps the main living spaces, with a covered outdoor dining area for year-round use—essential in Oregon’s rainy climate. The Skylab team also designed a custom fish cleaning station as the family loves to fish at the nearby fishing hole.
Vaulted mass plywood ceilings and custom polygon Marvin Ultimate windows draw light deep into the main living space, while large Marvin Ultimate sliding doors open directly onto the deck. “We wanted to maximize the glazing and create a transparent indoor/outdoor feel,” says architect Susan Barnes.
Vaulted mass plywood ceilings and custom polygon Marvin Ultimate windows draw light deep into the main living space, while large Marvin Ultimate sliding doors open directly onto the deck. “We wanted to maximize the glazing and create a transparent indoor/outdoor feel,” says architect Susan Barnes.
Englishman Bay Retreat resides on a plot of land next door to the homeowner’s parents’ property; he remembers traversing it as a child to get to the pebbled beach. Clad in hardy local hemlock and raised on galvanized steel piers with board-formed concrete wrapping the ground floor’s mechanical systems, the residence is designed to endure through the ages.
Englishman Bay Retreat resides on a plot of land next door to the homeowner’s parents’ property; he remembers traversing it as a child to get to the pebbled beach. Clad in hardy local hemlock and raised on galvanized steel piers with board-formed concrete wrapping the ground floor’s mechanical systems, the residence is designed to endure through the ages.
No detail goes unnoticed in this modern kitchen. A floating wood shelf provides the perfect location for storing tea and coffee necessities. A wood wrapped hood conceals the cooking mechanics while tying in nicely with the natural palette of the home.
No detail goes unnoticed in this modern kitchen. A floating wood shelf provides the perfect location for storing tea and coffee necessities. A wood wrapped hood conceals the cooking mechanics while tying in nicely with the natural palette of the home.
You can cook and dine while taking in the stunning vistas of the rugged landscape and water views.
You can cook and dine while taking in the stunning vistas of the rugged landscape and water views.
The living room features a restored built-in sofa and table made of old-growth cypress, a functional stone woodburning fireplace, and a corner work niche. Original cypress window and clerestory frames were restored with new Low-E insulating glass, while custom birch and cypress built-ins add storage, shelving, and an AV console.
The living room features a restored built-in sofa and table made of old-growth cypress, a functional stone woodburning fireplace, and a corner work niche. Original cypress window and clerestory frames were restored with new Low-E insulating glass, while custom birch and cypress built-ins add storage, shelving, and an AV console.
Another section of the terrace features anthracite-colored concrete tiles by Schellevis, a Dutch manufacturer.
Another section of the terrace features anthracite-colored concrete tiles by Schellevis, a Dutch manufacturer.
Built-in shelving under the stairs to the mezzanine level provides the resident with extra storage.
Built-in shelving under the stairs to the mezzanine level provides the resident with extra storage.
Casa de la Rosa, a beach house in Mazunte, Oaxaca, is a 15-minute walk to the beach and 3-minute walk to town, giving its owners the best of both worlds — proximity to city life and the ability to embrace nature.
Casa de la Rosa, a beach house in Mazunte, Oaxaca, is a 15-minute walk to the beach and 3-minute walk to town, giving its owners the best of both worlds — proximity to city life and the ability to embrace nature.
Now, at the top of the stairs, the owners are met with a beautiful view to the mountains.
Now, at the top of the stairs, the owners are met with a beautiful view to the mountains.
The kitchen now benefits from the great room’s large windows and views.
The kitchen now benefits from the great room’s large windows and views.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
The recently renovated backyard and pool are connected to the main living spaces through large sliding glass doors, a decision inspired by the indoor/outdoor living in Palm Springs.
The recently renovated backyard and pool are connected to the main living spaces through large sliding glass doors, a decision inspired by the indoor/outdoor living in Palm Springs.