Interiors by Kathryn Tyler, Linea Studio

Judging by all the great feedback we've received on Kathryn Tyler's lovely Falmouth, England, home (Collector's Choice, June 2012), you all loved her style—and awesome collections of vintage furniture and cookware—as much as we did. Tyler founded her interior design studio, Linea Studio, in 2004. Based in Cornwall, she is currently at work on a diverse array of projects, from a bar in Edinburgh to a new coffee shop in South Africa to a windmill in the Netherlands that she's converting into a recording studio. Here's a peek at some other projects she's recently finished.