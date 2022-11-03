SubscribeSign In
The hearth is custom made with locally poured concrete. The white oak timber beam that caps the inset hearth echoes the beam detail in the entry.
The living room is anchored by a large concrete fireplace that also forms the house's robust structural system. Pops of color come from a painting by Milton Wilson.
Park City Design + Build created this indoor/outdoor, energy-efficient home for a Danish interior designer and her family.
New folding glass doors connect the downstairs living room to the revamped yard. The floors are concrete and the ceilings are Hemlock.
"The main challenge was making a space with a 250-square-foot footprint actually feel large," says Mackay. "The key to its success is high ceilings, eight-foot doors, and oversize windows."
Now positioned as they are at the top of the home, the living room and dining room have ten-foot high ceilings and wide open views of the water.
