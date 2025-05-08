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Collection by Ben

interiors

and some patios/pools. Sue me

View 67 Photos
The front door is framed by interlocking Douglas fir beams, which continue inside above a custom built-in bookshelf.
The front door is framed by interlocking Douglas fir beams, which continue inside above a custom built-in bookshelf.
The entryway, window frames, and round-edged millwork are clad in sapele mahogany.
The entryway, window frames, and round-edged millwork are clad in sapele mahogany.

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