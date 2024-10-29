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Interiors

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Located in a pre-war building, the floor-through unit had a fairly generic layout: two bedrooms on either end and a cloistered kitchen and living area in the center. “Everyone just wants to hang out by the windows,” Graci says of these fairly common floor plans, noting that the center becomes dead space. She turned one of the bedrooms into this living room and office, removing a wall between it and the kitchen to create a free-flowing public area of the apartment.
Located in a pre-war building, the floor-through unit had a fairly generic layout: two bedrooms on either end and a cloistered kitchen and living area in the center. “Everyone just wants to hang out by the windows,” Graci says of these fairly common floor plans, noting that the center becomes dead space. She turned one of the bedrooms into this living room and office, removing a wall between it and the kitchen to create a free-flowing public area of the apartment.
The property gets a view of Mount Rainier.
The property gets a view of Mount Rainier.
A long table acts as an easy gathering place for friends and family, a few steps from the kitchen.
A long table acts as an easy gathering place for friends and family, a few steps from the kitchen.
Lawler chose to mimic the "tidy
Lawler chose to mimic the "tidy
Construction wrapped in summer 2024, and Lawler's parents send him regular texts about how much they love their new home. "Our goal with our clients is always to get invited back, and with my parents, that's thankfully the case,
Construction wrapped in summer 2024, and Lawler's parents send him regular texts about how much they love their new home. "Our goal with our clients is always to get invited back, and with my parents, that's thankfully the case,
The 3,200-square-foot home is connected to a shed out back, which has an office and storage space.
The 3,200-square-foot home is connected to a shed out back, which has an office and storage space.
In the living room, a leather sling chair from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mobili Vintage</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> sits beside a Moroccan rug and Kantara poufs. The original joists were restored and exposed to give this room more character. </span>
Mobili Vintage
"When we're getting ready for bed and I'm brushing my teeth, I can look up at the skylight and see the moon peeking out above the trees,
"When we're getting ready for bed and I'm brushing my teeth, I can look up at the skylight and see the moon peeking out above the trees,
A Diana king bed from CB2 anchors the primary suite. A West Elm sconce and Jovan Millay art hang on the wall.
A Diana king bed from CB2 anchors the primary suite. A West Elm sconce and Jovan Millay art hang on the wall.
Renowned firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson designed an understated 1,000-square-foot cabin in a lakeside town in Northern Michigan.
Renowned firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson designed an understated 1,000-square-foot cabin in a lakeside town in Northern Michigan.
The hall workspace features a pegboard wall and a built-in bench with storage, in addition to open shelving. For the desk chair, Spot Lab refurbished and reupholstered a vintage chair that had been left on the street.
The hall workspace features a pegboard wall and a built-in bench with storage, in addition to open shelving. For the desk chair, Spot Lab refurbished and reupholstered a vintage chair that had been left on the street.
Warwas finished the high-ceilinged ADU kitchen with a skylight and a large square window that fills the space with natural light. The artworks are by Antonio.
Warwas finished the high-ceilinged ADU kitchen with a skylight and a large square window that fills the space with natural light. The artworks are by Antonio.
A curved window in the office/guest bedroom is topped with a mirror. "Originally, it was going to be a skylight, but that became cost-prohibitive,
A curved window in the office/guest bedroom is topped with a mirror. "Originally, it was going to be a skylight, but that became cost-prohibitive,
Chris painted all the interior walls. He opted for a lime wash treatment in the primary suite to add depth and texture to the rooms.
Chris painted all the interior walls. He opted for a lime wash treatment in the primary suite to add depth and texture to the rooms.
A view of the open plan living space inspired by Jens RIsoms Danish childhood. Risom Library chairs from the early 1960s surround the dining table.
A view of the open plan living space inspired by Jens RIsoms Danish childhood. Risom Library chairs from the early 1960s surround the dining table.
In addition to its sloping, tree-covered lot, what makes the Birch Le Collaboration House so special is the home's large, indoor-outdoor covered porch. The space is an extension of the floor-to-ceiling windows that line the walls of every Hygge Supply home. The Birch Le Collaboration House is also the first Hygge Supply home to be finished in black-stained Thermory pine cladding.
In addition to its sloping, tree-covered lot, what makes the Birch Le Collaboration House so special is the home's large, indoor-outdoor covered porch. The space is an extension of the floor-to-ceiling windows that line the walls of every Hygge Supply home. The Birch Le Collaboration House is also the first Hygge Supply home to be finished in black-stained Thermory pine cladding.
In the dining area, a 96-inch Run table from Emeco is lined with 611 chairs from Artek. Cielo pendants by Pablo Designs hang overhead while a piano from Steinway &amp; Sons sits in the background.
In the dining area, a 96-inch Run table from Emeco is lined with 611 chairs from Artek. Cielo pendants by Pablo Designs hang overhead while a piano from Steinway &amp; Sons sits in the background.

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