Located in a pre-war building, the floor-through unit had a fairly generic layout: two bedrooms on either end and a cloistered kitchen and living area in the center. “Everyone just wants to hang out by the windows,” Graci says of these fairly common floor plans, noting that the center becomes dead space. She turned one of the bedrooms into this living room and office, removing a wall between it and the kitchen to create a free-flowing public area of the apartment.