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Interiors
Located in a pre-war building, the floor-through unit had a fairly generic layout: two bedrooms on either end and a cloistered kitchen and living area in the center. “Everyone just wants to hang out by the windows,” Graci says of these fairly common floor plans, noting that the center becomes dead space. She turned one of the bedrooms into this living room and office, removing a wall between it and the kitchen to create a free-flowing public area of the apartment.
In addition to its sloping, tree-covered lot, what makes the Birch Le Collaboration House so special is the home's large, indoor-outdoor covered porch. The space is an extension of the floor-to-ceiling windows that line the walls of every Hygge Supply home. The Birch Le Collaboration House is also the first Hygge Supply home to be finished in black-stained Thermory pine cladding.
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