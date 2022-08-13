SubscribeSign In
The angled roof structure informs the interior spaces and helps to define the various zones. The higher ceilings above the dining area work to embrace the views, whilst the lower ceiling over the living space creates a cosy atmosphere.
The entire home is clad in Nordic pine and ash timber, creating a unified interior that gives the impression of being more spacious than it actually is.
The enormous picture window in the living room frames spectacular views over the water, allowing the family to feel immersed in nature even in the wildest of weather.
The furniture throughout the summer home is custom made to perfectly fit the compact interior. “Because the space is so small, you have to think of it as like a sailing boat and it has to be as smart as possible,” says architect Line Solgaard. “If we bought furniture it would be too big or take focus away from the architecture. The furniture we designed is integrated into the building.”
One of the home’s bathrooms pairs translucent glass and white tile with industrial light fixtures.
The double-height opening connecting the main living areas also peeks at the "think tank
Island Life The appealing, handcrafted appearance of the concrete kitchen island is a happy accident, the result of the concrete not settling fully in its timber framing. When the framing was removed, the builder, Peter Davidson, was worried that Davor and Abbe would be disappointed with the bubbled result and offered to start the process again, but they loved its one-off feeling and persuaded him to keep it that way.
The Alfonso Caso Auditorium on the UNAM campus was designed in 1954 and widely recognized for its mural by José Chávez Morado, one of the many examples of art's intersection with architecture on campus. “La conquista de la energía” or “The conquest of energy” mural depicts evolution and pays homage to the building, formerly the sciences and labor building.
A view of Diego Rivera’s home studio, as part of Museo Casa Estudio Deigo Rivera y Frida Kahlo in Mexico City. Just to the right you'll notice a subtle replica of the grand helicoid stair, a signature feature at the adjacent main house.
a floating cocoon
For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.
The colorful Watch Me Wall Clock was designed with creative people in mind. Inspired by a fanned color swatch, the clock has a decidedly cheerful disposition.
The recipe for each color is attached to its corresponding fabric swatch, and after the designer chooses the right combination, the recipes are sent to the color kitchen. Some colors, such as beige and gray tones, are more difficult to produce than others; turquoise is notorious for sticking poorly to fabrics. “We have our trade secrets that ensure that the colors work,” says Anu-Mari Salmi, the production manager.
