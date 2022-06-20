SubscribeSign In
Interior/Exterior spaces

A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.
The living room also connects to a deck via sliding doors from B&amp;B Doors and Windows.
Having the fire in the corner allows all of the spaces in this the open concept room to enjoy the fireplace.
Built in 1951, this well-preserved home is nestled on nearly 10 acres next to Chabot Park.
While the exterior facade is clad in cedar shingles, teak, and clay, the interiors feature French oak louvers, beams, and floors to further enhance the home's warmth and texture.
"Whether you're hosting a dinner party or just relaxing with family and friends, this space is perfect for enjoying the Southern California lifestyle,
4335 Kaikoo Place, on O‘ahu, Hawaii, is currently listed for $3,750,000 by Noel Shaw of Hawai`i Life.
