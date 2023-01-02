Interior Yes
The custom front door provides a peek-a-boo moment for arriving guests. Many of the design moments, including the slotted stair rail, were designed with the Southern exposure in mind. "The light really streams through and highlights those things and you get shifting shadows and shapes throughout the day,
What Carstensen saved on labor costs he was able to put into furnishings. The interior of the screened-in porch is outfitted with a mix of furnishings, both vintage and new. He purchased the vintage Malm fireplace in Los Angeles on a work trip and had it shipped to Portland. The rug, shelf unit, and loveseat are all from the locally-based Schoolhouse Electric, as are the ceiling lights: Factory Light No. 7 in Green.