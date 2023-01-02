SubscribeSign In
“The house’s materiality was influenced by the relaxed, coastal landscape and environment that directly surrounds it with the use of exposed brick, spotted gum, and blackbutt hardwood timbers and polished concrete.”
“The existing envelope was reduced to one square, central structure on the ground floor, which now contains the updated kitchen and living area. We then built out in three directions to create a more cohesive and connected interior.”
The kitchen, living room, and pantry are all in the center "peak
In the kitchen, a seemingly flat-file cabinet is actual a deep storage space for pots and pans. "It's imbuing those character things that you might have found at an estate sale and bringing it in in a really practical, beautiful, cleaner, modern way,
Kirt says one of his favorite spaces in the house in the screened porch with wood-burning fireplace.
The primary bedroom is "almost like two bedrooms in one,
The custom front door provides a peek-a-boo moment for arriving guests. Many of the design moments, including the slotted stair rail, were designed with the Southern exposure in mind. "The light really streams through and highlights those things and you get shifting shadows and shapes throughout the day,
A casual bar area is immediately elevated by elegant hardwood, while a breezy sitting room is perfect for entertaining.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
What Carstensen saved on labor costs he was able to put into furnishings. The interior of the screened-in porch is outfitted with a mix of furnishings, both vintage and new. He purchased the vintage Malm fireplace in Los Angeles on a work trip and had it shipped to Portland. The rug, shelf unit, and loveseat are all from the locally-based Schoolhouse Electric, as are the ceiling lights: Factory Light No. 7 in Green.
In Oakland, the weather allows for indoor/outdoor living most of the year.
In the shower, the Japanese porcelain tiles are all a slightly different finish, creating a shimmering effect. "It feels like movement," says Andrew.
A custom built-in headboard anchors the homeowners’ bed.
Before: There was a great view from the bedroom that wasn't being optimized.
The cabinets are made from a super-matte laminate product called Fenix that’s ultra durable and fingerprint resistant.
