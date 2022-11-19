SubscribeSign In
Steps from the kitchen is the spacious main living area, complete with vaulted ceilings and an original brick fireplace. Extensive glazing frames panoramic mountain views.
“There’s no TV here, no distractions. It’s a kind of therapy,” says Eivind.
The vaulted ceiling adds an expansive airy feel that the original home lacked. Now, the wall of windows perfectly frames the gorgeous overlook.
The new bathroom has a walnut vanity with a limestone counter. The floors are travertine. High windows bring in plentiful natural light, glimpses of treetops, and maintain privacy.
"It was our job to hold on to the spirit of these buildings. They worked so well with the site and the views, so the project was really about exercising restraint,” says architect Brian Court. In the guesthouse, Gulassa wired a wisteria branch preserved from the property into a chandelier. The armchair is by Jens Risom and the windows are by Unilux.
A custom steel fireplace by Formed Objects was also added during the phase-one renovation.
The Campbell Residence, also known as the Cain Wong Residence (as it is currently owned by Aaron Cain and Annie Wong) features vaulted cedar ceilings, Douglas fir beams, and an exposed concrete structural system. Large, custom-milled windows overlook the connecting patios and let in forest views.
The half-wall that divides the living room and dining room is walnut, and was a clever way to separate the living and dining zones, and wrap the structural posts, which were painted a dark grey. There’s a television lift inside the cabinet that allows the TV to be stowed when not in use. The couch is from Design Within Reach, and the flooring throughout is white oak.
The stair is visible through the large picture window at the front of the house. The ceiling slats rest atop the huge steel beam that runs parallel to the staircase.
The oversized, oak pivot door has a hefty feel. “It’s about the tactile qualities and the craft,” Herrmann says. Slate tile with a clef finish in a herringbone pattern connects the entryway to the outdoors. The abstract painting is by British Columbia-based artist Andrea Soos.
Glossy black accents contrast with natural wood finishes throughout the interior.
In the living area, floor-to-ceiling windows by Schüco frame a Gyrofocus suspended rotating fireplace by Focus. At night, a crackling fire appears to hover in the dark.
In the bedrooms, large windows provide views of the rolling prairie landscape.
This South-Western Finland abode harnesses minimalist design with bare concrete walls inside and out. Inside, rustic oak floors and low room height creates a cozy escape, while large windows and multiple patios on the rocky plot offer beautiful views.
The renovated interior offers unobstructed views and a clean, minimal backdrop for Rick and Lucy's bespoke collection of furniture, art, and decor.
"Rick and Lucy were having a hard time figuring out the location of the fireplace...They wanted the comfort of the fire, but didn't want the unit to impede on the flow or block the views. Lucy stated that she loves to keep her rooms flexible so she can easily change the layout. This conversation led to the idea of a suspended central fireplace. By thinking outside the box, they have allowed for the most wonderful living room experience.
Susannah Blinkoff reads on orange couch beside sculpture by Alma Allen. Most of the art comes from local southern California and Los Angeles artists, most of them women and people of color, with help from art advisor Wendy Cromwell.
The second level showcases the ceiling’s rimakatto finish. The battens soften the home’s appearance while improving acoustics.
