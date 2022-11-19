Interior Stoweaway
"It was our job to hold on to the spirit of these buildings. They worked so well with the site and the views, so the project was really about exercising restraint,” says architect Brian Court. In the guesthouse, Gulassa wired a wisteria branch preserved from the property into a chandelier. The armchair is by Jens Risom and the windows are by Unilux.
The half-wall that divides the living room and dining room is walnut, and was a clever way to separate the living and dining zones, and wrap the structural posts, which were painted a dark grey. There’s a television lift inside the cabinet that allows the TV to be stowed when not in use. The couch is from Design Within Reach, and the flooring throughout is white oak.
"Rick and Lucy were having a hard time figuring out the location of the fireplace...They wanted the comfort of the fire, but didn’t want the unit to impede on the flow or block the views. Lucy stated that she loves to keep her rooms flexible so she can easily change the layout. This conversation led to the idea of a suspended central fireplace.
