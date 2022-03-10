SubscribeSign In
Interior Hues

Bright Designlab designed the custom vanity, fabricated by Maple Key. The wallpaper is by Portland studio Makelike, and the pink tap is Fantini.
Boy Boy fabricated the brass shelving and custom range hood. The backsplash tile is by Portland studio Tempest Tileworks.
Valspar ‘Black Evergreen’ covers the beams, doors, and trim. The perimeter counters are concrete, by Cement Elegance.
Handmade Moroccan Zellige tiles from Zia Tile continue from the kitchen into the bathroom.
For more than 70 years, claims have persisted, without much evidence, that a home in Portland, Oregon, is a lost work by Frank Lloyd Wright. Regardless of authorship, the structure—a flat-roofed, cedar and glass ranch—endures as a sterling example of postwar American architecture. Its recessed entryway features panes of translucent glass.
The Perch at sunset.
The shelving repeats the arch treatment.
The custom headboard is wrapped in blueish-green jute suede with inset rattan, while the custom closet is painted in Asian Paints “Misty Harbour” with more rattan pressed between glass. The acacia table lamp is from Fleck.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
Upstairs, the primary bathroom presents a sanctuary adorned with Crema Marfil marble, a Restoration Hardware vanity, and brass hardware."
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP used 87 translucent bricks to reframe a family’s connection to nature and the city.
FMT Estudio gives a stark and dated dwelling a playful renovation that embraces the sunny climate with lush courtyards and a poolside veranda.
In a Portland home, Rise Boyer of Risa Boyer Architecture led a renovation that would respect the home's original aesthetic and make it easier for the homeowners to entertain.
