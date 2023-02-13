Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The Gjøvik House is a minimal residence located in Oslo, Norway, designed by Norm Architects. An hour north of Oslo, located on a majestic hill side facing the Norwegian woods and Mjøsa lake, lies the Gjøvik house; a modern and minimal cluster house created by Norm Architects. The Gjøvik house, consisting of overlapping cubes of different sizes, makes for an intimate and dynamic family home with materials, levels and inbuilt, tailor-made furniture creating a minimal yet warm and secluded feeling. The house gracefully embraces the hill side terrain, merging with its surroundings in a humble and natural manner. Having thoroughly considered the climate in the process of designing the house, the idea behind the cluster style house was to give the home a cosy and inviting feel, where you can truly hibernate while taking shelter from the frigid days of Nordic winter.
Dulkinys uses the remote-controlled mountaineer’s harness to peruse the two-story bookshelf.
The new entry is divided from the kitchen and dining area by a fir screen. Wood cabinetry wraps the kitchen.
Timber stairs connect the entry to the upstairs bedrooms.
A custom kitchen with a cantilevered countertop mimics the way the house is perched on a hillside, seeming to defy gravity.
Warm white oak shelving lines the hallway of the suite and three steps connects it to the bedroom in the addition, as the site is sloped from front to back.
Upon entry, honey-hued wooden steps lead to the home's light-filled living room.
The living room is five steps down from the kitchen and office space and features textured black slate tile from Olympia Tile, Voyage Immobile sofas with Farniente collection upholstery (a wedding present from Flanders’s mother) by Roche Bobois, and a rug from Turkmenistan the couple picked up in Jerusalem. The sliding glass doors are by Loewen and the glazing above is by Inline Fiberglass. Sawatzky relied on Wayne Arsenault for the custom millwork and carpentry.
Skylights punctuate the ceiling, flooding the dining and living areas with natural light.
The Austin house in London offers a bit of shade to the residents via a perforated steel canopy. The kitchen steps down to the garden.
Entry Steps
A few steps lead to a more formal dining area.
Simple materials are used throughout the house.
Iron louvers have been used along the western facade to create a narrow corridor between the screen and exterior walls of the main volume.
