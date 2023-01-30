Interior finishes
The master bedroom, essentially just a loft with a mattress, is accessed by a wooden ladder from the living room. The master bedroom closet is downstairs in the hallway—but Jessica did cheat slightly, co-opting 12 feet of space in a neighboring barn as her dressing room/closet. “Every morning, I would go out in my rubber boots, no matter what the weather was, and get dressed in the barn,” she says.
Built-in sofas provide lots of flexibility for entertaining, lounging, and even spare sleeping arrangements—plus they provide plenty of storage, thanks to pull-out drawers. A floor-to-ceiling bookshelf was key for corralling clutter, providing some of the only horizontal space in the home. The bookshelf wall is extra thick to accommodate two small cupboards behind the sofa cushions that open into the adjoining bathroom.
Vintage Paul McCobb chairs set around a handcrafted kitchen table—made by Jessica’s husband from reclaimed Oregon western walnut—delineate the living room from the kitchen/dining space. Pendant lights from a now-defunct French lighting manufacturer illuminate the space, dangling between collar ties that hold the cabin’s roof in place.