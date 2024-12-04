Limestone flooring and wainscotting underscore the rammed-earth walls.
The home embraces indoor/outdoor living with floor-to-ceiling glass sliders and the same flooring continuing from indoors to out. The deck doesn’t have grout to allow for proper drainage.
Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
The wood ceiling and the window seat brings a treehouse feel to the primary bedroom, which the homeowners envisioned as a retreat. The side
The primary en suite has white tiles by Olympia and an E27 pendant light by Muuto.
A yellow volume in the middle of the primary bedroom contains the en suite bathroom.
The dining table is a vintage worktop bench from England with a custom glass top by Pars Glass.
In their architectural practice as in their home, Sara and Michael are interested in volumetric play and creating spaces within spaces. The idea shows up in their new kitchen, where a plywood volume with custom millworker pulls away from the walls—like an object within the gabled space.
Serge’s office, featuring the same Siberian larch paneling used throughout the interior, is at the opposite—and quietest—end of the home.
A spiral staircase connects the bedroom and the work space.
In 2020, architects Elle Gerdeman and Kyle Coburn purchased a single-bay loft in a former light bulb factory in East Boston.
"The solid oak floor is like its own piece of horizontal furniture, blending perfectly with the natural feel, as the soft oak planks flow together throughout the entire apartment,” says Vibeke Jenssen.
The cabin's two upstairs bedrooms are compact, including this bedroom for the couple's two young children.