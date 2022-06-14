For the primary bath and the one in the guest room, Yektajo made wood boxes for the showers that rise partially up the wall. “We liked the idea of having a different height for everything that’s new,” he says.
The light-filled living area is flanked by a bedroom/office with an orange wall and a kitchen with green cabinetry and countertops. Tilted glass panels between the wall and the ceiling create breadth for the small home.
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
Old doors and mismatched hardware from an old nunnery in Massachusetts carry stories from the past forward. “There is something nice about living with reused materials and taking advantage of the hours of labor put into the old stuff we salvaged,” Caleb says.
“To keep the lofted structure of the North Building, we developed a unique stair design rather than a ladder so that guests could safely go up and down,” says designer Nicole Hollis of the staggered treads.
Ariane Martel-Labrecque and Ariane Ouellet-Pelletier designed a clever table for the playroom that swivels flush to the floor when not in use.
The hallway artwork is by Sarah Philouze.
The fireplaces juxtapose ornamental wood and a modern concrete finish on the firebox surround.
Ménage balanced the historic ornament with modern interventions, like the rebuilt wood staircase and glass handrail.
“The contractors did an amazing job restoring the old details, removing several layers of paint that was added over time, so they could be repainted in the best way,” says Ménage.
The box, lacquered in a deep green, works with warm golds and violets and brown tones found elsewhere in the apartment to play off the cool concrete ceiling and wall. Contrasting materials and colors and carefully crafted details make a home that is at once cool and cozy.
At the end of the hall is the primary suite, with the living room to the right.
“Everyone who comes over wants to sit in the nook,” says Natalie, especially teenagers. “It’s quiet. They can whisper there.” The ceiling light is Urban Electric Form.
The kitchen has Landslide pendants from Twenty One Tonnes and a curved concrete island.
Several years later, he installed an exterior staircase and divided the upper floor into two guest wings that accommodate up to six people apiece.
The bathrooms are finished with cementitious resin and Wet System wallpaper.