New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
SubscribeSign In
Collection by Corina Moraru

Interior design

View 7 Photos
6920 Bonita Avenue in Joshua Tree, California, is currently listed for $2,119,999 by James Bianco of Coldwell Banker Realty.
6920 Bonita Avenue in Joshua Tree, California, is currently listed for $2,119,999 by James Bianco of Coldwell Banker Realty.
"Having a comfortable sleeping space, whether it's a loft or a crawl-in bed, and a roomy bathroom are our two most important design features,
"Having a comfortable sleeping space, whether it's a loft or a crawl-in bed, and a roomy bathroom are our two most important design features,
Windows on three sides of one of the loft sleeping areas help the space feel larger and connected with the landscape.
Windows on three sides of one of the loft sleeping areas help the space feel larger and connected with the landscape.
Loft sleeping areas are arranged above open kitchens with open shelving, creating an airy feeling for the tiny homes.
Loft sleeping areas are arranged above open kitchens with open shelving, creating an airy feeling for the tiny homes.