New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
YEAR20
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
Collection by
Corina Moraru
Interior design
View
7
Photos
6920 Bonita Avenue in Joshua Tree, California, is currently listed for $2,119,999 by James Bianco of Coldwell Banker Realty.
"Having a comfortable sleeping space, whether it's a loft or a crawl-in bed, and a roomy bathroom are our two most important design features,
Windows on three sides of one of the loft sleeping areas help the space feel larger and connected with the landscape.
Loft sleeping areas are arranged above open kitchens with open shelving, creating an airy feeling for the tiny homes.
Share