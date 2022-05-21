A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.
Designed by Arba, the retreat’s enclosed garden provides outdoor space out of the wind while the cuts give it a strong connection with the setting.
“The idea was to make the house a string of pavilions so there could always be air flowing through them,” explains Marc. Behind the greenery sits custom chaise longues by Jaime Nuevo.
A tall stone-clad wall provides a textured backdrop in the front courtyard. The skull plant pots are by Piedrafuego.
Marc and John filled much of the home with artwork and furniture by local creators. In the living room, Colima chairs and a Chihuahua coffee table, both by Mérida design studio Comité de Proyectos, accompany a Kubiko sofa from Marbol.
The home is meant to take advantage of its warm and sunny environs. The living room features two walls of glass. One overlooks the dry garden, and the other opens into a courtyard with a jungle garden and a pool that tucks into an archway in the front of the pink casita.