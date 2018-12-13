Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
Collection by Josh Miller

Interior

View 28 Photos
Sleek shelves and a wood accent wall warm the space, and Boyer specified exposed beams and an enlarged window.
Sleek shelves and a wood accent wall warm the space, and Boyer specified exposed beams and an enlarged window.
The island has a leathered granite top and granite-tiled face, while black mirror and dark joinery bounce light through the room. The c<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">eramic vessels are by Australian artists David Bromley and Belinda Wiltshire.</span>
eramic vessels are by Australian artists David Bromley and Belinda Wiltshire.
Thomas Schlosser—founder of Klassik Copenhagen—updates the former home of painter Carl Locher with 20th-century furnishings and a sophisticated monochrome palette.
Thomas Schlosser—founder of Klassik Copenhagen—updates the former home of painter Carl Locher with 20th-century furnishings and a sophisticated monochrome palette.
Jahanshahi helped the family save costs by designing a playful bathroom for the boys that includes subway tile, red grout, and materials from Ikea.
Jahanshahi helped the family save costs by designing a playful bathroom for the boys that includes subway tile, red grout, and materials from Ikea.
“The living room bleeds into the dining room, which bleeds into the kitchen—it’s all one space, really,” says Opa Architecture principal Aria Jahanshahi.
“The living room bleeds into the dining room, which bleeds into the kitchen—it’s all one space, really,” says Opa Architecture principal Aria Jahanshahi.
The couple converted one of the four bedrooms into a dedicated gym, with Nike Grind flooring, a material made from recycled athletic shoes.
The couple converted one of the four bedrooms into a dedicated gym, with Nike Grind flooring, a material made from recycled athletic shoes.
The fireplace has INAX Tile from United Tile.
The fireplace has INAX Tile from United Tile.
The continuous birch plywood millwork spine anchors the 1,200-square-foot apartment, concealing structural columns and ductwork while organizing storage, display, and workspace in one fluid gesture.
The continuous birch plywood millwork spine anchors the 1,200-square-foot apartment, concealing structural columns and ductwork while organizing storage, display, and workspace in one fluid gesture.
The 1963 residence has traditional lanterns, shoji screens, and tranquil outdoor areas with a 60-year-old cherry tree.
The 1963 residence has traditional lanterns, shoji screens, and tranquil outdoor areas with a 60-year-old cherry tree.
The home’s interiors are divided by translucent shoji screens with bamboo matrices.
The home’s interiors are divided by translucent shoji screens with bamboo matrices.

8 more saves