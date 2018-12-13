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Collection by
Josh Miller
Interior
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28
Photos
Sleek shelves and a wood accent wall warm the space, and Boyer specified exposed beams and an enlarged window.
eramic vessels are by Australian artists David Bromley and Belinda Wiltshire.
Thomas Schlosser—founder of Klassik Copenhagen—updates the former home of painter Carl Locher with 20th-century furnishings and a sophisticated monochrome palette.
Jahanshahi helped the family save costs by designing a playful bathroom for the boys that includes subway tile, red grout, and materials from Ikea.
“The living room bleeds into the dining room, which bleeds into the kitchen—it’s all one space, really,” says Opa Architecture principal Aria Jahanshahi.
The couple converted one of the four bedrooms into a dedicated gym, with Nike Grind flooring, a material made from recycled athletic shoes.
The fireplace has INAX Tile from United Tile.
The continuous birch plywood millwork spine anchors the 1,200-square-foot apartment, concealing structural columns and ductwork while organizing storage, display, and workspace in one fluid gesture.
The 1963 residence has traditional lanterns, shoji screens, and tranquil outdoor areas with a 60-year-old cherry tree.
The home’s interiors are divided by translucent shoji screens with bamboo matrices.
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