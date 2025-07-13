The new wet bar is central to making the home more conducive to entertaining.
The cabinetry was planned precisely so there’s enough floor space for a spare bed, in case this room needs to host a guest bed in a pinch.
Custom oak storage sets the tone for the house, with the shoes stored behind the slatted door. A large window creates connection between the exterior landing and the interior foyer, as does the continuous slate flooring.
After: Solid walnut cabinetry sits comfortably beside the home’s original matai floors, reconnecting the kitchen to the house’s 1940s character.
The modestly sized kitchen is enclosed to keep out animals.
Brianna calls the new primary bathroom “Daniel’s oasis.”
The renovated entry features terrazzo tile and a miniature “mudroom” that contains concealed cubbies for each family member.
The primary bath combines Duravit fixtures with a Hydro Systems tub and Terra Maestricht tile by Mosa.
Vertically installed petal-pink tile by Heath Ceramics softens the space. A sculptural Hollis + Morris fixture floats overhead.
Renovated great room provides space for the whole family