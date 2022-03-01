One of the homeowner’s daughters, Julia, works at Unique Art Glass, a multi-generational stained glass company owned by her boyfriend’s family. The couple designed two windows for the house, including this one in the dining area.
Honka is a global manufacturer of prefabricated log cabin kits based in Karstula, Finland.
Since Honka 1958, Honka has produced over 90,000 buildings built using Finnish wood in more than 50 countries.
Honka prepares their building system so that logs arrive on site pre-cut to their exact sizes, drilled for electrical wiring, sealed, and tagged with an ID that notes the assembly location.
Average-sized Honka homes can typically be weather tight within a few weeks, according to the company. This quick timeline is achieved through precision cut logs, detailed instructions, and trained partners across the world.
Floor Plan of Schicketanz Residence
Victor and Brittany’s kitchen features a Bertazzoni range and oak floors.
On a nearly five-acre parcel near Carmel, California, architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz used modular units from Method Homes to create a custom residential property for herself and her son’s family.
Bear Run's roofline resembles Wright's design for the Seth Peterson Cottage in Wisconsin.
The office occupies a loft space off the entry.
Highly detailed woodwork pairs with limestone in the kitchen and dining area.
Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors connect the primary space downstairs to the outdoors and to the view of the lake beyond.
A table by Willie Willette sits beneath pendants from Design Within Reach in the dining area, where Jeremy designed built-in cabinets in walnut.
As a nod to the textured limestone at Bear Run, Sara and Jeremy chose concrete masonry blocks for both the interior and the exterior of kYodai. The club chairs are from Restoration Hardware and the windows and doors throughout are by Andersen.