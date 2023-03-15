SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Cuiyan Mei

Interior

View 4 Photos
Steal this idea: The bedroom in the new volume has a “pool,” inspired by a class that Mani took. “My son was studying projection in his geometry class, so we projected a rectangle on the corner and traced it,” says Rudabeh. The color, Benjamin Moore’s Florida Keys, is inspired by a hue in David Hockney’s iconic painting The Splash. The aqua flooring is nailed to the subfloor, and the carpet goes up to the edge with a slight reveal. The rectangle is occupied by an Eames molded plywood chair.
Steal this idea: The bedroom in the new volume has a “pool,” inspired by a class that Mani took. “My son was studying projection in his geometry class, so we projected a rectangle on the corner and traced it,” says Rudabeh. The color, Benjamin Moore’s Florida Keys, is inspired by a hue in David Hockney’s iconic painting The Splash. The aqua flooring is nailed to the subfloor, and the carpet goes up to the edge with a slight reveal. The rectangle is occupied by an Eames molded plywood chair.
For the living room, Lizzy sourced the Memphis-style black squiggle lamp and blue chair from Brooklyn vintage warehouse Reuse America, where she’s also sold some of her painted pieces. Two hand-dyed silk pillows from Tigra Tigra sit on the couch along-side pillows made from vintage textiles by Haus of Hands.
For the living room, Lizzy sourced the Memphis-style black squiggle lamp and blue chair from Brooklyn vintage warehouse Reuse America, where she’s also sold some of her painted pieces. Two hand-dyed silk pillows from Tigra Tigra sit on the couch along-side pillows made from vintage textiles by Haus of Hands.
By coincidence, the stairs leading up to Lizzy’s apartment were already painted in bright colors, but they serve as an excellent lead-in to the magic that lies beyond. “I’m an aggressive colorist,” she says.
By coincidence, the stairs leading up to Lizzy’s apartment were already painted in bright colors, but they serve as an excellent lead-in to the magic that lies beyond. “I’m an aggressive colorist,” she says.