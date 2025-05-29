The open bedroom at the second floor with built-in desk and shelving. The double height space at image left contains netting which supports the body, providing a spot for a floating perch above the entry.
A micro kitchen tucked in under the open stair, with operable cabinets functioning as stair treads.
The clients love the community atmosphere of Stoke Newington and wanted to extend their existing home rather than move. The lead architect for the project, George Bradley, lives on the same housing estate and can see the property from his window.
A portion of Blauvelt’s 3,000-book library is archived in the long entry hall where the geometry of a Noguchi lamp plays off a pair of minimalist prints by Daniel Buren.
Large cedar-clad openings connect the interior living spaces to the courtyard. The bright and airy main living spaces wrap around the courtyard.
The kitchen cabinets flawlessly fit below the line of the staircase. On the far end, a clerestory window is positioned above the cabinets to draw light into every corner of the living space.
Floor plan of Blodgett-Calvin Residence renovation by Fung + Blatt Architects
The resulting home is overflowing with greenery—and it's the perfect place for its owner, Patricio Martinez, and his girlfriend, Nati Malamute, to unwind.
Architect Ryan Leidner reimagined this 2,500-square-foot home in San Francisco.
A bright reading nook captures the home's color and material palette: polished concrete floors, white walls, and oak cabinetry. The windows in the reading nook (and also the kitchen and the master bathroom) are a more expensive, frameless model.