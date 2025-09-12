“The outside is dark, the inside is natural – it’s like peeling back a charred log,” says Deana of the contrast between the shou sugi ban exterior and the pale mass plywood interior. The black trim of the Marvin Ultimate window frames sharpen that contrast.
The plant from Printwood is a recent addition, and brought the room to life; the leaves glow in the sun that comes through the shower skylight.
Steps away from the kitchen is a striking spiral staircase with wooden treads that follow along the curved stone wall.
Bathrooms, like the rest of the rooms in the sprawling structure, are walled in concrete. The fixtures are from Porcelanosa.
The bed linens are from Luuna and the pendants were designed by Claudio Sodi.
Located off paved roads, across a river, and up a mountain, Pablo Pérez Palacios’s cabin in the Mexican wilderness has a rooftop terrace designed for entertaining.
Marion Mahony Griffin in front of Newman College, Melbourne University, recreational pavilion, 1916.
The home's design was inspired by the architect's trips to small Greek villages.