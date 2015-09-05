Instagram Account We Love: NYC Handbag-Maker Delves Into Furniture Design

Anna Lynett Moss’s brand Chiyome (@_chiyome) produces minimalist, handcrafted leather bags. She recently ventured into furniture, unveiling two glass tables and two leather-and-metal chairs as part of a collaboration with designer Farrah Sit. Moss’s page features a hodgepodge of visual inspiration, picked up from gallery visits and the Internet at large. Look out for everything from Carlo Scarpa’s Brion Cemetery to neon acrylic vases by Japanese designer Shiro Kuramata.