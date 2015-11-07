Collection by Allie Weiss
Instagram Account We Love: Incredibly Detailed Drawings of London Landmarks (and Wes Anderson Sets)
Though they could pass for computer-generated renderings, French illustrator Thibaud Herem’s (@thibaudherem) intricate drawings of buildings are all done by hand. Using pencil and India ink, Herem, who trained as a graphic designer, depicts architectural details in London, where he lives. The artist re-creates both familiar landmarks and rarely noticed details—he once did a series on nightclub entrances.