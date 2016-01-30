Collection by Allie Weiss
Instagram Account We Love: An Interior Designer Inspired by 20th-Century French and Modern Design
Since founding his studio in 2008, Seattle-based interior designer Brian Paquette (@brianpaquetteinteriors) has completed a range of residential and commercial projects in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. His feed reveals his preference for muted colors, plush seating, and statement lighting, and captures his varied inspirations, from 20th-century French designer Jean Royère to contemporaries such as Ilse Crawford.