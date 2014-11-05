Inspired Dining Rooms

Ah, the holiday season—a time for warm spirits, an endless stream of guests, and to put your entertaining skills to the test. If you're hosting the big meal this year and have decided to upgrade from your ramshackle table and mismatched chairs, here are a handful of dining rooms for design inspiration. Will good furniture make the spread taste better? Debatable. But it might make guests more inclined to forgive your overcooked bird if that misfortune befalls you.