Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Brad McCormick

Ingraham McCormick Bathroom

View 14 Photos
The oak dining nook sits under a frameless glass skylight.
The oak dining nook sits under a frameless glass skylight.
Throughout the renovation, off-black apertures amplify the surrounding lush vegetation.
Throughout the renovation, off-black apertures amplify the surrounding lush vegetation.
Maximizing enjoyment of the view, a Sartoriale tub by Carlo Colombo with built-in shelving is placed against a floor-to-ceiling window in the master bath.
Maximizing enjoyment of the view, a Sartoriale tub by Carlo Colombo with built-in shelving is placed against a floor-to-ceiling window in the master bath.
The fir flooring is by Dinesen. “Having worked with Will so much, I know he responds to a very calm and cool palette of beiges and grays,” says Reddy.
The fir flooring is by Dinesen. “Having worked with Will so much, I know he responds to a very calm and cool palette of beiges and grays,” says Reddy.
Wall beds can be oriented either vertically or horizontally. This home office doubles as a guest room thanks to a vertical Murphy bed that folds down to reveal shelves stocked with magazines.
Wall beds can be oriented either vertically or horizontally. This home office doubles as a guest room thanks to a vertical Murphy bed that folds down to reveal shelves stocked with magazines.
The Swing from Resource Furniture uses a swinging shelf to form the bed support.
The Swing from Resource Furniture uses a swinging shelf to form the bed support.
A built-in standing desk houses a display and pull-out desktop that doubles as a storage space for laptops and other work supplies.
A built-in standing desk houses a display and pull-out desktop that doubles as a storage space for laptops and other work supplies.
This peaceful, rustic bedroom makes use of a Murphy bed by Resource Furniture with a couch in a three- or two-seat version and integrates with closet and shelving systems.
This peaceful, rustic bedroom makes use of a Murphy bed by Resource Furniture with a couch in a three- or two-seat version and integrates with closet and shelving systems.
A custom mirror was fitted to the wall space above the bespoke floating vanity. Cedar &amp; Moss sconces mounted over the mirror are sophisticated accents.
A custom mirror was fitted to the wall space above the bespoke floating vanity. Cedar &amp; Moss sconces mounted over the mirror are sophisticated accents.
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom