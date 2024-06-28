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b
Collection by
Brad McCormick
Ingraham McCormick Bathroom
View
14
Photos
The oak dining nook sits under a frameless glass skylight.
Throughout the renovation, off-black apertures amplify the surrounding lush vegetation.
Maximizing enjoyment of the view, a Sartoriale tub by Carlo Colombo with built-in shelving is placed against a floor-to-ceiling window in the master bath.
The fir flooring is by Dinesen. “Having worked with Will so much, I know he responds to a very calm and cool palette of beiges and grays,” says Reddy.
Wall beds can be oriented either vertically or horizontally. This home office doubles as a guest room thanks to a vertical Murphy bed that folds down to reveal shelves stocked with magazines.
The Swing from Resource Furniture uses a swinging shelf to form the bed support.
A built-in standing desk houses a display and pull-out desktop that doubles as a storage space for laptops and other work supplies.
This peaceful, rustic bedroom makes use of a Murphy bed by Resource Furniture with a couch in a three- or two-seat version and integrates with closet and shelving systems.
A custom mirror was fitted to the wall space above the bespoke floating vanity. Cedar & Moss sconces mounted over the mirror are sophisticated accents.
Master Bathroom
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