"We wanted to keep the exterior walls uncluttered, so you can focus on the views, the light, and the air," says Rosa Garneau, the owner of a 650-square-foot co-op in New York's Chelsea neighborhood. To achieve a clean look, everything gets tucked away, including the mattress and bedding. When looking for the best Murphy bed, look for one that can accommodate basic bedding without having to remove and store it daily.
Lisac’s laundry room for a home in Aptos, California, includes a deep sink and rolling bins from Steele Canvas Basket Co. to keep up with washing for a family of six.
You may not give much thought to your vacuum cleaner—but that’s about to change. There are plenty of high-tech options out there that can clean your home with complete ease. We've rounded up our favorite vacuum cleaners that make cleaning so easy, you won’t even mind doing household chores. Hey, you never know.
In this living area, a built-in Murphy bed can be pulled down to create a flexible sleeping area when needed. This Murphy bed incorporates two small bedside nooks with built-in lighting.
Australian expats Carla and Paul Tucker tasked designer Dan Gayfer with expanding their Melbourne bungalow without adding any square footage. In the kitchen, a soft palette of wood, laminate, and tile created cohesion, impressive considering the clients didn’t see a single finish, color, or material in person prior to their homecoming. The kitchen cabinets were clad in Russian birch plywood, and the countertops were concrete.
Nestled in a historic village in the Kent countryside, the two-bedroom home is cozy incarnate.
The architect sited the cabin not far from a puddingstone on the property. "People sit on it," the homeowner says. "It's very inviting."
Use this as a guide to finding the right architect for your new home or renovation—and what to expect during the process.
