Sliding doors on either side of the living room and along the kitchen open all the way, allowing the breeze from the canyon to spin right through the house.
A slatted walkway leads into the new library, which the Gimons have outfitted with a Topissimo rug by Nani Marquina, Grove Garden wallpaper from Osborne & Little’s Tara collection, and a pink Chroma Sassy sliding wall panel by 3form.
The kitchen and dining room connect to the courtyard for a breezy, indoor/outdoor environment.
Large sliding doors fully enable indoor/outdoor living.
The modestly scaled master bedroom opens to a view of the woods located behind the property.
From the start of the project, a tangible connection to the rear garden was at the top of the clients’ wish list. This fluid transition from the living room is enhanced by ceiling height steel framed double-glazed sliders. Clerestory windows bring additional light in, and enhance the feeling of openness.
Those hammers and saws built a home for the family’s chickens, watched over by Apolo among outdoor furniture by Richard Schultz.
A glass slider and a stackable LG washer and dryer maximize space in the laundry area, which includes a small utility closet.
The renovation also introduces an indoor-outdoor connection through a 19-foot sliding door from Fleetwood. The picnic-style table is from Crate & Barrel and the chairs were bought from an old church. An umbrella from Room & Board shades a seating area on the concrete patio.
The Lisbon-based firm's goal was to connect the house to the picturesque surroundings and open up views. The house has a dramatic sliding wall that creates a seamless transition from the indoors to the outdoors.
In the outdoor dining room, wire chairs by Harry Bertoia for Knoll surround a mango wood table made by a local carpenter, Diego Madrazo.
The knotty cedar cladding from Crenshaw Lumber was pretreated with an ebony stain from Timber Pro UV—twice on both sides—prior to being brought to the site, where it was left for eight weeks so that it could adjust to the moist seaside air before installation. “Cedar siding swells or shrinks when it gains or loses moisture while it reaches equilibrium with the content of the surrounding air,” says Michael. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
The living and dining room look out to the central courtyard, promoting indoor/outdoor living. Here, five doors slide into a pocket in the wall to create a nearly 23-foot-wide opening on one side looking into the garden. Another set on the opposite side enhances cross ventilation.
