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c
Collection by
Cally Quist
In the woods
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22
Photos
Architect Reiichi Ikeda renovated this house in Jinseki, Japan, in two phases, starting with the main house (center) and annex (left).
The house is clad with shou sugi ban-treated cedar siding.
Architect Marc Thorpe designed the contemporary home with crisp lines, a large photovoltaic array, and 25-foot-long deck that cantilevers out into the forest.
Robert McElroy and Horace Hartshaw collaborated on the sculptural staircases, bespoke cabinetry, and wood-framed windows in this beautifully crafted compound set on five acres.
“We demoed the kitchen, installed new bathroom vanities, and sanded and finished the kitchen counters,” says homeowner Malcolm Taylor—and that was just the start.
“The tent-like shape resembles a mountain. When the snow falls, the triangle becomes embedded in the landscape,” Tham says.
The off-grid getaway includes a wood-and-glass main house and guesthouse, geothermal and desalination systems, and the requisite sauna.
The exterior of the home is clad in Norway spruce. All of the windows are from Velfac, with the sliders from Schuco.
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