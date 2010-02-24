In Madrid: Julius Shulman's LA

Last weekend, the Getty Research Institute's show Julius Shulman's Los Angeles opened in its third location, a cathedral-like neo-Mudéjar style water tower named Canal de Isabel II in Madrid. The first Getty-initiated show to travel outside of the museum (believe it or not), the exhibition originated at the Los Angeles Public Library in 2008, then traveled to the Guadalajara International Book Fair in 2009. This year, Los Angeles was chosen as the featured city at the ARCOmadrid contemporary art fair, and the Getty's show was named as an obvious gift the city needed to share with its Spanish audience.

