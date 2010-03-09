What is a home? There's the obvious answer of a place of residence or--at an even more elementary level--a structure that provides shelter. But "home" carries a bigger meaning than just the building in which we rest our heads; "home" is a retreat, refuge, or personal santuary. A new exhibit at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, Imagining Home: Selections for the Heinz Architectural Center, showcases more than 125 drawings, models, books, and items from the museum's archives that tell the tales of how "home" as been envisioned over the past two centuries. Here, in our slideshow, we highlight a selection of items on display at the museum through May 30, 2010.