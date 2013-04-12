Illustrator We Love: Olimpia Zagnoli

You may have seen her colorful, quirky illustrations in the paper or those charming landmark icons on the travel itinerary tome of the New York Times, 36 Hours: 150 Weekends in the USA & Canada, so it's no surprise that we're taken with the tiny red bike riding illustrator's work. Based in Milan, Italy, Olimpia Zagnoli has been proving her gifted handiwork chops to clients such as Taschen, Air France, and Columbia University and was awarded New Visual Artist of 2012 by Print Magazine. Click through to see a few of our favorites from the T. Rex listening, postcard sending, stripe wearing illustrator below!

For more illustrator love, check out French architectural rendering maestro Thibaud Herem and U.K. charmer Debbie Powell!