Illustrator We Love: Debbie Powell

Based in New York and the U.K., illustrator Debbie Powell has been charming viewers with her watercolor, ink, linocut, pencil & pen, and printmaking handiwork. Clients include British chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver, art book purveyor Rizzoli, and children's apparel company Oshkosh B'gosh. When not doodling and cutting into linoleums, the pretzel and Laurel & Hardy-loving illustrator creates handcrafted jewelry with the family collective, Rah and Rah, as well as her own personal collection of wooden objects, brass mobiles, and handmade pots. Without further ado, click through!