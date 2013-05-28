Ideas for a Modern Nursery

A few modern ways to kit out a baby's room (no pastel versions of classic toys included).

As we well know: Babies happen. After rounding up modern baby furniture and products with the help of Olio and Mason and Matisse, we combed our own editor's picks for a few more suggestions on how to kit out a bedroom for the newest member of the family. Word to the wise: no aggressively-hued, gender-specific furniture and accessories here. Read on for our latest selections in cribs, changing tables, armchairs, rugs, and accessories.