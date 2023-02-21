A simple kitchen gives way to a vintage dining table, one of many pieces Zara and James found online. Sliding glass doors help bring the outside in.
This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
Across the room, a vintage Poul Cadovius teak wall unit displays the couple’s cherished finds, including a collection of miniature food and sneaker sculptures.